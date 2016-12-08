Terence Bunch

Extremism: The United States Empires Crimes Against Humanity in Mosul, Islamic State.
Humans can't live without water, and since the coalition began dropping bombs in earnest on this city, water is now a big problem, behind me is some kids and different families getting water from this mains. Now it's the same all-round the city, we've driven round the city and everywhere you go ther...
Coalition Against Austerity Cuts, Downing Street. London, UK. 20th October 2010
On the day the coalition Government announce major and severe cuts in public sector spending in the domestic British economy, and a day after the announcement of an 8% cut in military spending, campaigners against the cuts assemble in London to march on Downing Street to object to the scale of the c...